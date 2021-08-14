Sign up
Photo 2053
Blackbird
Just a blackbird, sitting on the fence
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3164
photos
191
followers
155
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th August 2021 9:23am
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
Ulrika
ace
The focus is so lovely...makes the ordinary black bird look gorgeous
August 14th, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
Absolutely beautiful :)
August 14th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
August 14th, 2021
