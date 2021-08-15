Previous
Whio Falls by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2054

Whio Falls

I spent the weekend on a waterfall photography workshop. Involved a lot of tramping through thick bush, wading through creeks, and even scaling a ladder at one point. Great experience learning how to use my filters, and how not to use my tripod.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
