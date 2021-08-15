Sign up
Photo 2054
Whio Falls
I spent the weekend on a waterfall photography workshop. Involved a lot of tramping through thick bush, wading through creeks, and even scaling a ladder at one point. Great experience learning how to use my filters, and how not to use my tripod.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2054
Tags
waterfall
,
rapid
