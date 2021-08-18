Sign up
Photo 2057
Clinging on
This spindly tree is clinging onto the rocks, despite the power of the falls rushing around it.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
3
2
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th August 2021 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
theme-landscapes
,
landscape-41
Teriyaki
Well captured light and motion!
August 18th, 2021
Rick
ace
Wow, Awesome capture.
August 18th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Amazing how it stands there
August 18th, 2021
