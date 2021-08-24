Sign up
Photo 2063
Bee collecting pollen in the sun
Ventured out today to get essentials for us and my 88 year old father in law. Got there early so only 27th in the queue. Made pumpkin soup, and a chicken tarragon pie, 2 loads of washing, and still some time to hang out with the bees
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
2
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3174
photos
191
followers
154
following
565% complete
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th August 2021 12:28pm
pollen
,
bees
,
arum-lily
,
sixws-121
Rick
ace
Amazing capture. Sounds like you used your time very wisely.
August 24th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Sharp close-up!
August 24th, 2021
