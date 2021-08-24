Previous
Bee collecting pollen in the sun by yorkshirekiwi
Bee collecting pollen in the sun

Ventured out today to get essentials for us and my 88 year old father in law. Got there early so only 27th in the queue. Made pumpkin soup, and a chicken tarragon pie, 2 loads of washing, and still some time to hang out with the bees
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Carole G

ace
Rick ace
Amazing capture. Sounds like you used your time very wisely.
August 24th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Sharp close-up!
August 24th, 2021  
