Photo 2072
Starling
A starling sitting in the oak tree on our boundary. Most excited to see the new growth on the tree, before we know where we are it will be covered in fresh green leaves. Was a gorgeous spring day today.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3183
photos
192
followers
155
following
Tags
branches
,
oak
,
buds
,
starling
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful close up
September 2nd, 2021
