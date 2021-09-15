Previous
I Can See You by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2085

I Can See You

I think this lamb thought I couldn't see her peering through the fence, as I walked up the road
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Rick ace
Or maybe it thought you had something for it and was waiting for you to come over. Cute capture.
September 15th, 2021  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous - love it
September 15th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
This sweet lamb is playing peek-a-boo with you. Great close-up shot. Love it. Fav
September 15th, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
I see you too, lamb!
September 15th, 2021  
