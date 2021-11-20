Sign up
Photo 2151
Blood Micro Moon
Shot last night. My version of the partial eclipse, as seen in New Zealand
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3264
photos
192
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th November 2021 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
Michelle
Stunning capture, it was too cloudy where I live in the UK to see it!
November 19th, 2021
