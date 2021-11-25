Previous
Water Lily by yorkshirekiwi
Water Lily

This lily pond is on the golf course, right in the middle of a par 3. There are quite a few of my golf balls underneath the lily pads. Having said that, I have had a hole in one on this hole.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Carole G

ace
Milanie ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
November 25th, 2021  
Rick ace
Beautiful flower. Great capture. Congrats on the hole in one. Is that the only one or do you have more. I've only made one in my golf journey.
November 25th, 2021  
Carole G ace
@rickster549 I've actually had two. My second was a real fluke. I had a new 5 wood, and I scuffed it along really low. Was sure it had gone off the back of the green, but couldn't find it. My friend found it in the hole! I got more satisfaction from the first.
November 25th, 2021  
