Photo 2156
Water Lily
This lily pond is on the golf course, right in the middle of a par 3. There are quite a few of my golf balls underneath the lily pads. Having said that, I have had a hole in one on this hole.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
4
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3269
photos
192
followers
155
following
590% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th November 2021 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
lily
,
theme-seasons
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
November 25th, 2021
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower. Great capture. Congrats on the hole in one. Is that the only one or do you have more. I've only made one in my golf journey.
November 25th, 2021
Carole G
ace
@rickster549
I've actually had two. My second was a real fluke. I had a new 5 wood, and I scuffed it along really low. Was sure it had gone off the back of the green, but couldn't find it. My friend found it in the hole! I got more satisfaction from the first.
November 25th, 2021
