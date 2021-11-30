Previous
Waterlily by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2161

Waterlily

The golf course lily pond again. Today I lost a good bright yellow ball in it. Not a good day at golf, although as it was closing day, everyone got a prize, so I went home with a box of Maltesers
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Carole G

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such a pretty color - like your background
November 30th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great shot. Of the flower, not the golf ball. :-) Nice to get a box of the Maltesers as a prize.
November 30th, 2021  
