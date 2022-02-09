Previous
Bumble Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Bumble Bee

Dipping into a bit earlier in the week photos. It is so unbearably hot and humid, I just don't want to go out with the camera. I also got badly bitten up the back of my neck by some sneaky mosquito yesterday. Hot and itchy!!
Carole G

Such a beautiful capture with lovely details. I love the flower.
February 9th, 2022  
