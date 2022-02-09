Sign up
Photo 2232
Bumble Bee
Dipping into a bit earlier in the week photos. It is so unbearably hot and humid, I just don't want to go out with the camera. I also got badly bitten up the back of my neck by some sneaky mosquito yesterday. Hot and itchy!!
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd February 2022 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
pink
,
bumble
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture with lovely details. I love the flower.
February 9th, 2022
