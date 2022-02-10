Previous
Jumping Spider by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2233

Jumping Spider

Tiny spider out early before the sun got too harsh. The grey above is the grout between the bricks, gives an idea of how tiny he is
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
