Photo 2237
After the Cyclone
After the high winds of yesterday's cyclone, and the hot high humidity we've been having all week, it was so pleasant to wake up to this still, calm, and slightly cooler morning. The mist is still hanging over the water.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th February 2022 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
landscape
,
mist
