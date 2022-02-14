Previous
After the Cyclone by yorkshirekiwi
After the Cyclone

After the high winds of yesterday's cyclone, and the hot high humidity we've been having all week, it was so pleasant to wake up to this still, calm, and slightly cooler morning. The mist is still hanging over the water.
Photo Details

