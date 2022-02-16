Previous
Next
Mangawhai Heads by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2239

Mangawhai Heads

Having a short 2 day break at a friends place.This is their local beach. Got out my ND filter out to have a go at softening the waves in bright sunlight
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
That image came out brilliantly. Fav
February 16th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
February 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous scene
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise