Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2239
Mangawhai Heads
Having a short 2 day break at a friends place.This is their local beach. Got out my ND filter out to have a go at softening the waves in bright sunlight
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3376
photos
198
followers
155
following
613% complete
View this month »
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Latest from all albums
2235
2236
722
723
2237
724
2238
2239
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th February 2022 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waves
Dianne
That image came out brilliantly. Fav
February 16th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful!
February 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous scene
February 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close