Photo 2240
Sunrise over Little Barrier Island
Got up early to watch the sunrise from my friends deck. The sun is just peeking out from behind Little Barrier Island
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th February 2022 5:54am
Tags
sunrise
julia
ace
Stunning..
February 17th, 2022
Dianne
What a view!
February 17th, 2022
Brigette
ace
I love how a nice sunrise or sunsets reflects so nicely in the water
February 17th, 2022
