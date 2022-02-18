Previous
Next
Morton Bay Fig Tree by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2241

Morton Bay Fig Tree

The tree is supposed to be the largest tree of this kind in the world. Planted before 1840 it is 25.7m high, the girth is 14.8 and the spread 51m. My friend Jayne is posing to give you an idea of scale
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous photo, tree and friend!
February 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise