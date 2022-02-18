Sign up
Photo 2241
Morton Bay Fig Tree
The tree is supposed to be the largest tree of this kind in the world. Planted before 1840 it is 25.7m high, the girth is 14.8 and the spread 51m. My friend Jayne is posing to give you an idea of scale
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
tree
huge
fig
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous photo, tree and friend!
February 18th, 2022
