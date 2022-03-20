Sign up
Photo 2271
Simpson's Beach
Our site this weekend, Simpson's beach near Whitianga, Coromandel. Lovely spot, but more vans than we've experienced at other places. Two many dogs for my liking too.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3444
photos
202
followers
159
following
622% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th March 2022 6:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
landscape-46
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous light
March 20th, 2022
Dianne
Wow - incredible lighting.
March 20th, 2022
