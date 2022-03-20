Previous
Simpson's Beach by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2271

Simpson's Beach

Our site this weekend, Simpson's beach near Whitianga, Coromandel. Lovely spot, but more vans than we've experienced at other places. Two many dogs for my liking too.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Gorgeous light
March 20th, 2022  
Dianne
Wow - incredible lighting.
March 20th, 2022  
