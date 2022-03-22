Sign up
Photo 2273
Breaking Waves
An early morning shot at Simpson's beach. Unfortunately the sunrise was a bit of a fizzler, but the reflections of the cloud in the sand is quite nice
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th March 2022 6:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waves
,
landscape
,
seascape
