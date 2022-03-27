Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2278
Kereru
Went for a bit of a bush walk this morning, and spotted a couple of Kereru. Not that they are hard to spot as they are big, and crash through the undergrowth. Also saw a grey warbler, but he was to quick for me
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3460
photos
202
followers
159
following
624% complete
View this month »
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
Latest from all albums
761
762
2276
2277
763
2278
764
418
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th March 2022 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
kereru
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close