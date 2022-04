Having A Good Old Sing Song

The tui's are often quite difficult to spot in the bush. Your ears quite often pick them out before your eyes. Their wings have a really distinctive noise as they fly above you, and their song is something different again. It's a mixture of loud and complicated tuneful notes interspersed with coughs, grunts and wheezes. My husband once described "that bird's got a right sore throat" much to my great amusement