Photo 2310
Grape Vines and Poplars
After our bike ride yesterday we had a chillax day, including lunch at Mount Difficulty winery. This is the view from the terrace. A gorgeous autumn day. Just a cell phone shot. Can’t wait to download the shots from my real camera
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
wine
,
trees
,
grapes
,
vines
,
poplar
,
theme-seasonal
julia
ace
Wow what fab Autumn colour.. 🍂
April 28th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such lovely colours!
April 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 28th, 2022
