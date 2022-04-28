Previous
Grape Vines and Poplars by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2310

Grape Vines and Poplars

After our bike ride yesterday we had a chillax day, including lunch at Mount Difficulty winery. This is the view from the terrace. A gorgeous autumn day. Just a cell phone shot. Can’t wait to download the shots from my real camera
28th April 2022

Carole G

ace
julia
Wow what fab Autumn colour.. 🍂
April 28th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett
Such lovely colours!
April 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 28th, 2022  
