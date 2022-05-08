Sign up
Photo 2320
The Stone Temple
I rejected this shot originally, as there were lots of power lines crossing through the turret and tree. With a bit of time and patience, I was able to save the shot. The church is no longer a place of worship, but actually a luxury Air B&B
8th May 2022
Tags
church
,
autumn
,
turret
