Previous
Next
The Stone Temple by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2320

The Stone Temple

I rejected this shot originally, as there were lots of power lines crossing through the turret and tree. With a bit of time and patience, I was able to save the shot. The church is no longer a place of worship, but actually a luxury Air B&B
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise