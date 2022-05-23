Sign up
Photo 2335
Fungi and the Bokeh
I really like the bokeh I managed to achieve with this shot. The sun broke through momentarily on the fungi, making it stand out against the green moss
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3527
photos
201
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd May 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
fungi
,
52wc-2022-w21
Milanie
ace
Like the bokeh and your lighting
May 23rd, 2022
