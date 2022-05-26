Previous
room with a view by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2338

room with a view

Seemed to take for ever, but eventually got to my accommodation on Stewart Island. What a view! Experienced two firsts today too. Saw my first ever kiwi's in the wild, and yellow eyed penguins too
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Yao RL ace
So lucky, I wonder if you are in the trip with Richard - New Zealand Photography Workshop.
May 26th, 2022  
Carole G ace
@yaorenliu I am indeed!
May 26th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Just finished with NZPW - wildlife.
May 26th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
love this!
May 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
NIce trip! beautiful view, Enjoy!
May 26th, 2022  
