Photo 2338
room with a view
Seemed to take for ever, but eventually got to my accommodation on Stewart Island. What a view! Experienced two firsts today too. Saw my first ever kiwi's in the wild, and yellow eyed penguins too
26th May 2022
26th May 22
5
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3530
photos
200
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th May 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
stewart-island
Yao RL
ace
So lucky, I wonder if you are in the trip with Richard - New Zealand Photography Workshop.
May 26th, 2022
Carole G
ace
@yaorenliu
I am indeed!
May 26th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Just finished with NZPW - wildlife.
May 26th, 2022
Gerasimos Georg.
love this!
May 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
NIce trip! beautiful view, Enjoy!
May 26th, 2022
