Photo 2341
Spoonbills
Managed to shoot this from a boat at full stretch with my birding lens, so pretty happy how it turned out. Got the shot just in time, before they were spooked and flew away
29th May 2022
29th May 22
1
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3534
photos
199
followers
160
following
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2335
2336
2337
2338
424
2339
2340
2341
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th May 2022 1:39pm
blackandwhite
,
spoonbills
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely bw
May 29th, 2022
