Personally I would prefer a Nikon by yorkshirekiwi
Personally I would prefer a Nikon

This cheeky South Island Robin wasn't the least bit put off by the camera's pointed at him. In fact he hopped around all our bags and even landed on my back for a second.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
641% complete

Maggiemae ace
South Island Robins are quite rare - this one must be used to people! fav
May 31st, 2022  
