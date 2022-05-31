Sign up
Photo 2343
Personally I would prefer a Nikon
This cheeky South Island Robin wasn't the least bit put off by the camera's pointed at him. In fact he hopped around all our bags and even landed on my back for a second.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
camera
,
canon
,
lens
,
robin
Maggiemae
ace
South Island Robins are quite rare - this one must be used to people! fav
May 31st, 2022
