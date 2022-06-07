Previous
Ink caps by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2350

Ink caps

Getting muddy and dirty again, grovelling on the forest floor to capture this little family of ink caps. Have tagged them plants, but I think they're not actually classed as plants
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
