Photo 2357
Pushing Up Through The Ivy
out playing golf today, and I got very distracted my all the fungi. Went back later, and found even more. This one had managed to force itself up through a ground covering of ivy under a tree.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3552
photos
202
followers
162
following
Tags
fungi
,
theme-plants
,
30dayswild2022
