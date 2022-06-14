Previous
Pushing Up Through The Ivy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2357

Pushing Up Through The Ivy

out playing golf today, and I got very distracted my all the fungi. Went back later, and found even more. This one had managed to force itself up through a ground covering of ivy under a tree.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
