Photo 2358
Frilly Fungus
Another golf course fungi, this one has pushed up through moss
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
7
7
3
3
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th June 2022 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moss
,
fungi
,
theme-plants
,
30dayswild2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
June 15th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely moss detail at the bottom.
June 15th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
June 15th, 2022
