Previous
Next
Photo 2364
Pigs Ears
Aptly named, Pigs Ears fungus, growing on a moss covered tree trunk
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3560
photos
202
followers
162
following
647% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th June 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
,
theme-plants
,
30dayswild2022
