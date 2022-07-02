Previous
Next
Fantail on Flax by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2375

Fantail on Flax

There was a whole flock of fantails flitting around this flax bush. I was trying really hard to catch one either in flight or 3 together for the 30 shots thingy. Didn't succeed at either, but I'm going for the plain background instead.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
650% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Super shot. fav.
July 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise