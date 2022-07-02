Sign up
Photo 2375
Fantail on Flax
There was a whole flock of fantails flitting around this flax bush. I was trying really hard to catch one either in flight or 3 together for the 30 shots thingy. Didn't succeed at either, but I'm going for the plain background instead.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
1
1
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd July 2022 4:33pm
Tags
fantail
,
flax
,
make-30-2022
,
plain-background
Babs
ace
Super shot. fav.
July 3rd, 2022
