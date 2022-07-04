Previous
Magpie by yorkshirekiwi
Magpie

Looked out of the window and saw this magpie sitting in the dead tree in our paddock. For once I had the right lens on the camera. Thought he would look good in b&w as the sky was so pale anyway
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2022  
