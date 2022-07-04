Sign up
Photo 2377
Magpie
Looked out of the window and saw this magpie sitting in the dead tree in our paddock. For once I had the right lens on the camera. Thought he would look good in b&w as the sky was so pale anyway
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3575
photos
202
followers
162
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th July 2022 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
magpie
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2022
