Time Blend

I've been meaning to give this a try for ages. Probably not the best day for it, but...... I set my tripod up between 6.30am and 7pm at night and took a shot at dawn mid morning, mid afternoon and night. The blend didn't look smooth with night at the end, so I swapped the layer to the beginning. An interesting experiment. This is the view fro under the eaves. Had to leave a waterproof cover over the camera as we had showers on and off today