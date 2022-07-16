Sign up
Photo 2389
Foggy Start to the Day
The mist was quite mystical this morning, it kept rising, then falling again. Almost looks like frost on the ground, but it's just dew
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th July 2022 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
dew
,
mist
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I love fog ( as long as I don't have to drive in it) , this is pretty dramatic. Well taken shot!
July 16th, 2022
