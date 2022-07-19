Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2392
Cape Gooseberries
One from Sunday's workshop. Julia and Dianne (@julzmaioro and
@dide
are really good at shooting still life. Dianne, kindly set up her still life stage and supplied the subjects. All I had to do was point my camera and press.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3590
photos
203
followers
163
following
655% complete
View this month »
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th July 2022 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cape
,
still-life
,
gooseberries
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close