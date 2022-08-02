Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2406
Big Fat Pigeon
Or Kereru. He wasn't for showing his face. In fact he looked like a headless pigeon for ages, before he finally condescended to have a look at me
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3606
photos
203
followers
162
following
659% complete
View this month »
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Latest from all albums
2400
431
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st August 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
kereru
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close