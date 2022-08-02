Previous
Big Fat Pigeon by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2406

Big Fat Pigeon

Or Kereru. He wasn't for showing his face. In fact he looked like a headless pigeon for ages, before he finally condescended to have a look at me
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Photo Details

