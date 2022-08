Stalactites and Stalacmites

We're having a long weekend away in the van, in the middle of winter. We intended to seek the snow at Mt Rhapehu, but at the last minute durned West and landed at Waitomo. Have been in the caves here about 22 years ago, doing the black water rafting. 20 years + , didn't fancy that, so decided to do one of the other tours. WOW, fabulous, and the best thing? Nobody else except us and the tour guide. Very sad for the tourist industry. Hopefully they will start returning soon, but marvellous for us