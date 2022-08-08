Sign up
Photo 2412
Fog
Another day of thick fog this morning. I love how the darkness makes the trees look like graphics
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
tree
,
fog
,
landscape-51
Dianne
This is very cool - leafless trees make such great silhouettes. Fav
August 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great photo for a mystery book cover
August 8th, 2022
