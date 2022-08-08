Previous
Fog by yorkshirekiwi
Fog

Another day of thick fog this morning. I love how the darkness makes the trees look like graphics
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Dianne
This is very cool - leafless trees make such great silhouettes. Fav
August 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Great photo for a mystery book cover
August 8th, 2022  
