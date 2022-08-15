Sign up
Photo 2419
View from the top
One of the genres I'm studying is panoramas, so I took a hike up the hill to give it a try. This is an 11 shot stitched together in Lightroom
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
2419
Tags
river
,
panorama
,
waikato
