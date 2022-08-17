Sign up
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
Photo 2421
Wild Weather
My husband had a business meeting, a 4 hour car journey away. Thought it would be fun to take the van over night and go with him. Typical, we had a weather bomb. This was our campsite, not the sunrise I was hoping for.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3623
photos
201
followers
160
following
663% complete
View this month »
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th August 2022 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
beach
,
waves
,
driftwood
,
newplymouth
Diana
ace
Must be fabulous in good weather!
August 18th, 2022
Dianne
You didn't do very well with the weather... Still, the image is very interesting.
August 18th, 2022
