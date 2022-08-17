Previous
Wild Weather by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2421

Wild Weather

My husband had a business meeting, a 4 hour car journey away. Thought it would be fun to take the van over night and go with him. Typical, we had a weather bomb. This was our campsite, not the sunrise I was hoping for.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Diana ace
Must be fabulous in good weather!
August 18th, 2022  
Dianne
You didn't do very well with the weather... Still, the image is very interesting.
August 18th, 2022  
