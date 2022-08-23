Previous
Next
Breaking the reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2427

Breaking the reflections

The swan is swimming, breaking the reflections as it glides along.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Instant favourite for lovely painterly effect
August 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise