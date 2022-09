Day 2 golfing

Day 2 - one of the ponds you have to cross playing this course. Love the beautiful cherry blossom floating in the water. Unfortunately we lost our 2nd match in a chip off, after we were tied on the 18th. But we won our afternoon match on the 17th. We won a golf bag each, a $20 voucher, and a box of golf balls. I was just so happy, that I managed to drive and operate our motor home on my own. I have wings and can fly.