Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2438
Charlie
Needed a pic, so lined up Charlie for a shot. Typical alpaca kept walking toward me, so I had to back off to keep his eye in focus. Chopped his ears off instead.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3639
photos
200
followers
161
following
667% complete
View this month »
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd September 2022 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
charlie
,
alpaca
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close