Photo 2439
Toadflax
Got a new camera yesterday. A mirrorless Nikon. Wanted to try out my macro F lens and the adaptor. Even though I got up early there was still a bit too much wind around, so hard to focus. Tiny Toadflax flower
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3640
photos
200
followers
161
following
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
Views
8
365
NIKON Z 7_2
4th September 2022 8:52am
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
,
wild-flower
,
toadflax
