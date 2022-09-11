Previous
Next
Enjoying the golden hour by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2446

Enjoying the golden hour

These two seemed to be enjoying watching the world go by, in the golden light of the late afternoon.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
such a beautiful spot to enjoy the golden light and peaceful views
September 11th, 2022  
julia ace
Beautiful.. Reminds me of the movie On Golden Pond..
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise