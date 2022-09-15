Previous
Tui in Kowhai by yorkshirekiwi
Tui in Kowhai

Called in to see @nickspics this afternoon, and she pointed out that there were 5 tuis in her neighbour's kowhai tree. I just happened to have my bird lens in the car, so I stopped at the bottom of her driveway to catch a shot or too
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
Great shot.. love the colour.
September 15th, 2022  
