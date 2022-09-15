Sign up
Photo 2450
Tui in Kowhai
Called in to see
@nickspics
this afternoon, and she pointed out that there were 5 tuis in her neighbour's kowhai tree. I just happened to have my bird lens in the car, so I stopped at the bottom of her driveway to catch a shot or too
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3651
photos
199
followers
161
following
12
1
1
365
NIKON D500
15th September 2022 2:17pm
yellow
bird
blossom
tui
theme-animals
kowhai
julia
ace
Great shot.. love the colour.
September 15th, 2022
