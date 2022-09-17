Sign up
Photo 2452
Llicentiate Photographers
3 of us from the Waiuku Camera club, went to an Awards dinner to receive our Licentiate Honours award. Love this shot of the photographers in the mirror, taking a photograph of the photographers I'm in the middle and
@nickspics
on the right
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3653
photos
199
followers
161
following
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th September 2022 8:18pm
Tags
mirror
,
reflections
,
awards
,
licentiates
Annie D
ace
such a fun image - congrats to all :)
September 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Congratulations, great shot of the happy ladies.
September 17th, 2022
