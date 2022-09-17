Previous
Next
Llicentiate Photographers by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2452

Llicentiate Photographers

3 of us from the Waiuku Camera club, went to an Awards dinner to receive our Licentiate Honours award. Love this shot of the photographers in the mirror, taking a photograph of the photographers I'm in the middle and @nickspics on the right
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
such a fun image - congrats to all :)
September 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Congratulations, great shot of the happy ladies.
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise