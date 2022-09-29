Previous
Tui in a kowhai tree by yorkshirekiwi
Tui in a kowhai tree

Who doesn't love a tui in a kowhai tree?
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
julia ace
Great shot.. best I get into my Sister's..
September 29th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely shot
September 29th, 2022  
