Went out with @nicspicsnz today. She was practicing slow shutter speeds on the waves. Meanwhile, I spent a lovely hour watching the wrybills. They were hilarious. The sea was actually quite warm, and they'd have a good splash about, then suddenly jump up in the air. Caught this one mid hop. You can't see it in this photo, but the wrybill is the only bird in the world with a beak that is bent sideways in one direction, always to the right