Previous
Next
Busy Collecting pollen by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2490

Busy Collecting pollen

Honey bee, busily collecting pollen from the yellow flowers of our palm tree. He looks quite laden.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
He’s certainly loaded up with pollen! Great shot.
October 25th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise