Photo 2497
Stranger Things
My little Spider from the other day has moved house. Having watched him carry the head of a fly from the middle of his web back to the cornflower and eat it, he's not so cute anymore. In fact, it rather reminded me of the monster in Stranger Things
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3699
photos
195
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
1st November 2022 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
prey
,
afternoon-tea
