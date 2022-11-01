Previous
Stranger Things by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2497

Stranger Things

My little Spider from the other day has moved house. Having watched him carry the head of a fly from the middle of his web back to the cornflower and eat it, he's not so cute anymore. In fact, it rather reminded me of the monster in Stranger Things
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
684% complete

